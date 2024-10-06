Lee Corso, 89, absent from latest edition of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ after feeling ‘under the weather’

The “College GameDay” set looked a little different Saturday.

The ESPN program was broadcast in Berkeley, California, Saturday to showcase the Miami-Cal game to be played at 10:30 p.m. ET.

That meant the broadcast began at 6 a.m. local time, over 16 hours ahead of kickoff. Cal students and fans turned out well before the sun even rose.

However, longtime “GameDay” analyst Lee Corso was missing.

Host Rece Davis said the 89-year-old Corso was “under the weather.”

Corso is most famous for making his college picks by sporting the headgear of the team mascot he predicts will win.

Since missing five episodes in 2022 due to health issues, he has not been on the air for the entire three-hour show. Saturday, though, marked his first missed episode of the 2024 season.

Corso joined the program in 1987, two years after his final coaching gig. After serving as the head coach of Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois from 1969 to 1984, Corso coached the USFL’s Orlando Renegades in 1985.

He has since made over 400 headgear selections on the program. His 400th choice was the University of Colorado over Colorado State last year, which was correct, but he had to wait through double overtime to see if he was correct.

Corso had a stroke in 2009 that resulted in partial paralysis. He spent three days in intensive care and couldn’t talk for a month. The stroke prompted him to script and rehearse most of his appearances.

