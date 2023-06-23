Legendary basketball announcer Dick Vitale says vocal issues have resurfaced, will have multiple surgeries

Legendary college basketball voice Dick Vitale revealed Thursday that “past issues on my vocal cords” have returned and that he will undergo a pair of surgeries this summer to correct the issue.

The 84-year-old Vitale posted a series of tweets that noted he is resting his voice in preparation for the first procedure, which is scheduled for July 11. Once that surgery is over, Vitale will be on voice rest for an additional six to eight weeks.

Despite the setback, Vitale expressed optimism when he spoke about the prospect of calling games this upcoming season.

“That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself,” Vitale tweeted. “The positive news (is throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels) is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on ESPN.”

Vitale said he is determined to recover.

“Rec’d some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned.I must have 2 surgeries this summer-1st July 11 need ur (prayers),” Vitale wrote.

Last year, Vitale underwent surgery due to his ongoing battle with dysplasia on his vocal cords. The February 2022 procedure temporarily brought his broadcasting duties to a halt.

Following a three-hour surgery, Vitale said the doctor “got what he needed vs. Dysplasia & ulcerated lesions.” He was placed on vocal rest for four weeks.

In October 2021, Vitale revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with lymphoma. Just a few short months before Vitale’s announcement, he underwent several procedures to remove melanoma and was declared cancer-free. His dysplasia diagnosis was made public that December.

Vitale shared the news when he took to Twitter and wrote that he’d gone from “being in remission to being CANCER FREE” in August 2022.

Vitale’s collegiate coaching career started in the 1970s when he became an assistant at Rutgers. He later went on to coach at Detroit Mercy before he was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Vitale is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. He has called games at ESPN for more than four decades.