Legendary broadcaster Lee Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ after nearly four decades on air

College football Saturdays will never look the same again.

Legendary college football analyst Lee Corso, 89, announced Thursday that after nearly four decades on the air with ESPN, he will retire after one final “College GameDay” broadcast later this summer.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years. I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement,” he said in a statement provided by ESPN.

“ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay.”

Corso will officially enter retirement after his last broadcast with “College GameDay” on Aug. 30. He will be 90 when he takes the stage one final time.

Corso first joined the network 38 years ago in 1987 and remains, at least for a short while, the only remaining original on-air personality for “College GameDay.” He became a full-time analyst in 1989, working alongside many greats, but in his final goodbye, Corso thanked one person in particular.

“Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans… truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”

Corso became known for his popular headgear picks over the years, which began in October 1995 at a game at Ohio State, and his popular slogan, “Not so fast, my friend.”

Tributes for Corso poured in online Thursday as the college football community reacted to the news of his retirement.

“I just wanted to say I love you,” Herbstreit said in a video posted on X. “I thank you for so many lessons you taught me. Almost 30 years together, I’ve enjoyed sitting next to you watching you do your thing. So much fun. We’ve had so many great moments on the show, off the show.

“You’re an icon,” he added. “You’re a once-in-a-lifetime person, once-in-a-lifetime broadcaster.”