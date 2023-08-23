Legendary running back Reggie Bush files defamation lawsuit against NCAA

Legendary college football running back Reggie Bush, through his counsel at McCathern, PLLC and Ben Crump Law, filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA on Wednesday stemming from a July 2021 statement.

“The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” McCathern Law said in a press release.

“Specifically, on July 28, 2021, the NCAA, by and through its authorized spokesperson, falsely told reporters that because of Mr. Bush’s prior involvement in a ‘pay-for-play arrangement,’ the NCAA would not consider restoring his collegiate records that it vacated in 2010, which subsequently resulted in Mr. Bush having to return his Heisman Trophy [the first player in history to do so].

“Within less than a day, this false statement was republished by no less than 20 different media organizations and circulated to readers around the world.”

The statement in question came from the NCAA in 2021 in response to an inquiry regarding whether Bush’s records and participation would be restored after changes to name, image and likeness (NIL) rules.

Bush spoke at a press conference Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“I’ve got dreams of coming back into this stadium and running out of that tunnel with the football team,” Bush said Wednesday from USC’s football stadium. “I’ve got dreams of walking back in here and seeing my jersey and my banner right down there next to the rest of the Heisman Trophy winners. But I can’t rightfully do that without my Heisman Trophy.”

Bush, the winner of the 2005 Heisman Trophy, forfeited the trophy in 2010.

“The NCAA’s statement is completely false and highly offensive,” the McCathern statement continued. “The NCAA knew Mr. Bush was never even accused of, involved in, much less sanctioned for any ‘pay-for-play arrangement,’ which never occurred.”

A four-year extra benefits investigation determined in 2010 that Bush and his family received benefits from a would-be sports agent who was not affiliated with USC, according to ESPN. Bush had his Heisman victory vacated and the games Bush played in at USC in 2005 were also vacated.

According to Bush’s legal team, Bush and USC have re-submitted an appeal to the NCAA to “re-establish his eligibility and restore the records and achievements earned during his time at USC.”

Bush was a record-setting running back at USC under head coach Pete Carroll, now of the Seattle Seahawks, and went on to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Bush had an 11-year NFL career, playing for the Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.