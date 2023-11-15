Lewiston boys soccer team wins state title after mass shooting: ‘Do it for the city’

More than two weeks after Lewiston, Maine, suffered a horrific mass shooting, the city’s high school boys soccer team brought home a state championship.

The Lewiston Blue Devils defeated Derring, 3-2, on Saturday in the Class A boys’ soccer title game. The two squads needed overtime to finish the match. Tegra Mbele scored in the first overtime session to give Lewiston the title. Mbele was mobbed by his teammates and some fans following the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have been saying the past few weeks, ‘Do it for the city,’” Blue Devils goalie Payson Goyette told the Sun Journal. “It feels great to win for the city and bring some good to the city.”

Mbele told the outlet he just wanted to bring some kind of joy back to the city.

VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM ROUTS OPPONENT 104-0 IN STATE PLAYOFFS

“It was the joy we brought to the fans, which made them go crazy,” he said. “We just wanted to give back to the city with all they have gone through. It brings me great joy, and to everyone who made it happen.”

The championship comes in one of the darkest moments in the city’s history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robert Card opened fire and killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and nearby bar on Oct. 25. Card was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.