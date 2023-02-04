Liam Neeson ‘can’t stand’ UFC, says ‘little leprechaun’ Conor McGregor ‘gives Ireland a bad name’

Liam Neeson did not mince words when he was recently asked about UFC.

In a Q&A-style interview with Men’s Health, a reader asked the actor how he feels about the sport.

“UFC, I can’t stand,” Neeson said. “That, to me, is like a bar fight. And I know practitioners are always like, ‘No, you’re wrong! The amount of training we do!’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage from UFC! I f—ing hate it.”

Neeson targeted fellow Irishman Conor McGregor with his criticism.

“That little leprechaun, Conor McGregor, oh please. He gives Ireland a bad name,” Neeson said. “I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that, but can’t take it. Next time I come in a Dublin Airport, ‘Neeson! We’ll f—ing show you!'”

McGregor is preparing to step into Neeson’s world, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhal in a remake of “Road House.”

McGregor, 34, will play an original character, not himself.

McGregor last fought in 2021, breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier.