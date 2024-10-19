Liberty coach calls out WNBA officiating following Game 4 loss to Lynx: ‘All we want is fair’

The Minnesota Lynx pulled off a Game 4 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday night, 82-80, to even the WNBA Finals two games apiece and force a deciding Game 5 for Sunday.

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton was fouled attempting a putback shot on an offensive rebound over Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. She sank two free throws and gave Minnesota the lead and the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, New York head coach Sandy Brondello took officials to task over foul disparity. Minnesota shot 20 free throws, while New York shot nine. The Liberty were called for 14 fouls and the Lynx were called for nine.

“If (we) are getting hit, it’s a bloody foul,” Brondello said, via ESPN.

Brondello added she believed her team was getting called for “ticky-tack” fouls.

“All we want is fair, OK. So if we are getting hit, that’s a foul. You know, I’m one of the nicest bloody coaches in this league, but this pisses me off. Just be fair,” she said.

ANGEL REESE RECALLS CAITLIN CLARK TRASH TALK CHANGING HER LIFE: ‘IT’S JUST A FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT’

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said after Game 3 she felt the officials called a different game for the Liberty, given they had two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart on the floor.

Reeve said on Friday that she hadn’t gotten a response from the league over her complaints from Wednesday night.

On Friday, Kayla McBride led Minnesota with 19 points. Each of the Lynx starters were in double-figures. Carleton and Alanna Smith each had 12 points. Courtney Williams scored 15 and Napheesa Collier had 14 points.

Jonquel Jones led New York with 21 points. Stewart had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 5 will tip off on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.