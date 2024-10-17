Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu nails long 3-pointer to help team to Game 3 win in WNBA Finals

When the New York Liberty needed her the most, Sabrina Ionescu stepped up.

Game 3 was tied at 77 apiece with the clock ticking down from seven seconds. The star guard had a Minnesota Lynx defender on her. She watched the time go down and decided to make her move.

Ionescu dribbled to her left, stepped back and delivered possibly the greatest shot in franchise history. She nailed the long 3-pointer and flexed toward the Target Center crowd.

New York won the game 80-77 to take a 2-1 series lead.

“I didn’t even really remember it. I had to go look at the video really quickly to see like how far I was,” Ionescu said after the game. “I feel like I was able to get a little separation in range and get a really good shot to go.”

With New York now one game away from a WNBA championship, Breanna Stewart said she expects Minnesota to give it their all in Game 4.

“We know we’re one game away from winning the championship, and I think that they are going to give us their best shot,” Stewart said. “They are going to give everything they have got, and you know what, so are we. The turnaround is quick but we are going to continue to be ready.”

Ionescu had 13 points and six assists. Steward led New York with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

They led New York back from a 15-point deficit.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier had 22 points, and Kayla McBride had 19 points.

“Our defense gave us a chance to win the game, period, and our offense is going to help our defense,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. “If you told me that we would have got the amount of stops that we did, and we were playing off that, and we wouldn’t have scored 80, that would be surprising to me.”

Game 4 is set for Friday night.

