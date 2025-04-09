Linda McMahon fires off warning shot to ‘entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports’

Education Secretary Linda McMahon fired off a warning to those who still allow transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports in a social media post on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump signed the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in early February to prohibit biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. However, some states have refused to comply with the order, while the NCAA, which altered its trans-inclusion policy, faced criticism for potentially allowing loopholes in its rules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McMahon put everyone on notice.

“To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s intimate facilities: there’s a new sheriff in town,” she wrote on X.

“The Trump Administration will not allow you to get away with denying women’s civil rights any longer.”

Several high school athletics associations failed to comply with Trump’s executive order, but the biggest feud has come between the Trump administration and the state of Maine, and it has only escalated in the months since the order was signed.

MAINE LAWMAKERS SEND LETTER TO TRUMP CONDEMNING GOV JANET MILLS OVER TRANS ATHLETES IN GIRLS’ SPORTS POLICIES

On Tuesday, 14 Maine state senators signed a letter sent to the White House condemning Gov. Janet Mills for continuing to support trans-inclusion in girls’ and women’s sports. The 14 senators wrote that Maine’s current policies that enable trans inclusion violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as well as Title IX.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) froze funding to the state last week, and a referral has been made to the Department of Justice over ongoing trans inclusion in girls’ sports in the state.

Maine officials filed a lawsuit against the USDA over the funding freeze on Monday. Trump and Mills had a public spat in which Trump vowed to see the Democratic governor in court over the issue.

Recently, USA Fencing, disc golf and NCAA women’s rowing have also come under fire for allowing a biological male to compete against women.

Fencer Stephanie Turner took a knee in protest of competing against a transgender athlete. Disc golfer Abigail Wilson followed suit with a public declaration about the lack of fairness in trans athletes competing against females in her sport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ithaca College came under fire earlier this month for allowing a transgender athlete to compete on its team despite the NCAA’s altered policy. The trans athlete competed in the Cayuga Duals, but only in the third varsity eight event, which is not factored into NCAA championship qualification. Ithaca called it a “misunderstanding.”

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.