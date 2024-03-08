Lionel Messi in talks with Argentina over 2024 Summer Olympics

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Argentina boss Javier Mascherano revealed that former teammate Lionel Messi has been sent an invitation to join the national team at the Summer Olympics in Paris, but admitted that the situation is complicated.

During a recent interview, Mascherano, who played alongside Messi on the national squad and in Barcelona, revealed that he’s had talks with the Inter Miami star about his participation in the Summer Games.

“I spoke with Leo, and we have sent him an invitation to join us at the Games, and we will keep on talking,” Mascherano told TyC Sports, via Olympics.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He has just started the season with Inter Miami, and we still have some time until the Olympic Games. We have to consider he also has the Copa America ahead this summer. It is not an easy situation.”

LIONEL MESSI’S 1ST INTER MIAMI GOAL OF SEASON STUNS LA GALAXY IN EXTRA TIME

Argentina, the defending champions, will be competing in the tournament, which will run from June 20 to July 10 – just two weeks before the Olympics begin. Messi will also be playing in MLS and possibly for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup during that time.

“It’s Messi. He always plays at the highest level,” Mascherano continued. “And of course, he has to manage his time. For that reason, it is not our intention to bother him or pressure him. We’ve sent him an invitation, and we will give him all the time he needs to think about all his options and to talk with his club as well.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Messi, 36, has competed in just one Olympics, where he won gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.