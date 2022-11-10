Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson’s mom unleashes troll on Aaron Rodgers after Packers loss

The Lions upset the Green Bay Packers during their Week 9 matchup, and a family member of one of the players seems to still be savoring the victory.

Melissa Hutchinson, the mother of rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, took to Instagram to reflect on her family’s weekend that included her daughter Mia earning a gold medal in a martial arts tournament.

Aidan recorded his first career interception Sunday during the Lions’ 15-9 win over the Packers.

“A winning weekend of gold and cold moves…even Aaron rodgers was smiling,” Melissa sarcastically wrote on Instagram.

The “cold moves” she was referring to seemed to be a reference to Hutchinson intercepting Rodgers in the end zone. The Instagram post also featured a smiling Rodgers next to her son, the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft.

After the game, Rodgers made comments about the loss to appeared to be a jab at the Lions.

“Can’t lose a game like that against that team, though, so that’s going to hurt for a while,” Rodgers said during a postgame press conference.

Rodgers, the NFL MVP last season, had a tough day against the Lions and threw three interceptions.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers pushed back against his critics.

“I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times, I don’t give a s— what any of these experts on TV have to say,” Rodgers said.

“There’s a lot that goes into all these things, and for somebody to play armchair quarterback who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running or what’s going on, that’s fine, I don’t really give a s— to be honest with you,” he added.

The Packers are 3-6 and host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.