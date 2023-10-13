Lions’ Alex Anzalone says parents were coming home after being trapped in Israel: ‘God is good’

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone provided a positive update about his parents, who were trapped in Israel amid Hamas’ terrorist attacks over the weekend.

Anzalone wrote on X on Thursday that they were “headed home safely.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely,” he wrote.

“So many people to thank but I know this, God is good.”

Members from the First Naples Church in Florida posted on social media that they were back on U.S. soil by late Thursday morning. A 53-person group had traveled to the Middle Eastern nation.

Anzalone told The Detroit News about his parents after their win against the Carolina Panthers. He pleaded with President Biden on X to help get his parents home, but later deleted the post.

The NFL has since released a statement on the terror attacks.

“The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” the league said. “The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, inured and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate.”

More than 1,000 Israelis have died since Hamas terrorists launched thousands of missiles at Israel and invaded towns along the Gaza border. Israel responded by declaring war on the Iran-backed group.

Fighting has continued since the terror attacks.