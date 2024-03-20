Lions’ Cameron Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge in Florida

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is wanted in Florida on a domestic violence charge, officials said Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding the 29-year-old NFL player. Officials said he was wanted for aggravated battery – domestic violence and was last seen driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a license plate number of FL-AZ33QB.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Further details about the incident were not made known. Authorities urged residents to call 813-247-8200 if they see Sutton.

The Lions and his agency did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Fox News Digital.

Sutton signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions before the start of the 2023 season after spending six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played and started all 17 games for Detroit and their three playoff games.

CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER MAKES STRONG DEFENSE FOR UNBORN CHILDREN: ‘GREATEST VICTIMS OF OUR SOCIETY’

He had a career-high 65 tackles and an interception in 2023. He was projected to be a starting cornerback going into the 2024 season along with newly signed Carlton Davis.

Pittsburgh selected the Jonesboro, Georgia, native in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Tennessee. He earned his way to being a starting cornerback in his fifth season with Pittsburgh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Steelers, he had 168 total tackles in 84 career games along with eight interceptions.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.