Lions-Cowboys game ends in controversy as penalty thwarts Detroit’s go-ahead 2-point conversion

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys game was mired in controversy on Saturday after a penalty thwarted a potential game-winning 2-point conversion play.

The play would have given the Lions a 21-20 lead and likely the victory. But officials said Lions offensive lineman Tyler Decker wasn’t an eligible receiver when he caught the pass that would have put Detroit up one point with 23 seconds remaining. Two plays later, Detroit’s pass attempt was incomplete and Dallas won the game, 20-19.

Video appeared to show Decker and Penei Sewell talking with referee Brad Allen and backup tackle Dan Skipper running over to Allen as well. As Skipper runs over, Allen runs as if someone had already reported in. Skipper was the one deemed to have reported in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the postgame, the explanations contradicted each other. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he was sure Decker reported as an eligible receiver and Skipper had not. Allen said Skipper reported to him as an eligible receiver but then went to the tackle spot, which meant he didn’t have to report at all. Decker was already in the game.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

“That conversation is where (Skipper) reports to me, and I then go to the defensive team, and I say to them ‘(Skipper) has reported as an eligible receiver,’ so they will be aware of who has reported and then I return to my position,” Allen said in the pool report. “That was the conversation with the defensive line.”

FROM OUTKICK: VIKINGS TIGHT END T.J. HOCKENSON EXPECTED TO MISS START OF 2024; TREVOR LAWRENCE NEEDS HELP TO PLAY

Head coach Dan Campbell was agitated after the game and suggested that he talked about this scenario with officials before the game.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” he said. “I explain everything pregame to a tee, OK? I did that.”

Decker said he and Campbell talked about the scenario.

“All I really want to say on it, just so I don’t get myself into trouble, is I did exactly what coach told me to do,” Decker said. “It was my understanding, too, Dan brings up the possibility of those sorts of plays pregame, so I did what I was told to do. Did how we did it in practice all week.”

49ERS’ KYLE SHANAHAN EAGER TO MOVE ON FROM CHATTER ABOUT BROCK PURDY’S POOR PERFORMANCE: ‘I’M SO EXHAUSTED’

Goff pleaded Detroit’s case as officials discussed what they were going to call.

“Very confused,” Goff said. “What I do know, and I don’t know if I’ll get fined for this, but I do know that Decker reported. I do know that Dan Skipper did not. I do know that they said that Dan Skipper did.”

NFL fans were not happy with some calling for Allen to be fired or demoted.

The game could affect playoff standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win for the Lions could have catapulted them to the top of the NFC standings and put them in a position to get a first-round bye. For the Cowboys, they remain at the top among wild-card teams. They clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.