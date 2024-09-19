Lions’ Dan Campbell to sell $4.5 million home due to security concerns: ‘People figured out where we lived’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home for more privacy.

Campbell and his wife Holly listed the 7,800-square-foot house in Bloomfield for $4.5 million this week.

“There’s plenty of space. It’s on two acres. The home is beautiful,” Dan Campbell told Crain’s Detroit Business. “It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”

A deal was pending the home within 24 hours, Crain’s reported.

The likely buyers are “huge” Lions fans, said Ashley Crain, who is representing Campbell and the buyers in the sale.

While Campbell didn’t elaborate on what happened when people found where he lived, Bloomfield Township Police said, “Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.”

“We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families,” the police added.

The home was originally built in 2013 for Igor Larionov, a hockey Hall of Famer who played for the Detroit Red Wings.

The Lions hired Campbell in 2021 to turn around a team that went 5-11 the previous season.

New general manager Brad Holmes traded away franchise icon Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, acquiring quarterback Jared Goff in the deal.

Campbell’s first year in Detroit was rough. The team went 3-12-1 but showed improvement later in the year.

In Campbell’s second season, the Lions finished 9-8, getting hot down the stretch and narrowly missing the playoffs.

The Lions built on their late-season success in 2023, going 12-5, and falling one win short of the Super Bowl, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

This season, the Lions are off to a 1-1 start. They beat the Rams at home to begin the season but fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-16 in Week 2 despite an impressive performance from defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had five sacks in the loss.

The Lions travel west to take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday hoping to improve to 2-1 as their head coach gets ready to move into a new home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

