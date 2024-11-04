Lions fight through rain, raucous Lambeau crowd to beat Packers

There were some who believed the Detroit Lions, playing in their first outdoor game of the season on Sunday, wouldn’t be as dominant as they have been all season with a record of 6-1.

Well, make that 7-1 as the Lions dominated their NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers in the rain to retain the top spot in the division with a 24-14 victory.

It may have only been a 10-point difference, but it was Lions all game long on both sides of the ball in this sloppy game weather-wise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

And the tone was set when the Lions stepped off the bus, as star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was wearing a black hoodie that read “GREENBAY SUCKS” across the front, showing just how heated this rivalry is.

St. Brown backed up his trash talk, too, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a tough grab in the front left of the end zone to go up 7-3. He didn’t do a “Lambeau Leap” this time after last year’s attempt resulted in a Packers fan pouring beer on him.

LIONS STAR AMON-RA ST BROWN’S PREGAME OUTFIT FEATURES CLEAR MESSAGE FOR PACKERS AHEAD OF RIVALRY GAME

Instead, St. Brown, who totaled 56 yards on seven receptions, did a headstand to the amazement of his teammates.

But with rainy conditions, the two-headed monster in the Lions’ backfield of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs had 138 combined rushing yards, with the latter finding the end zone on a 4th-and-1 play in the third quarter, which was the only second-half touchdown for Detroit.

Montgomery finished the game with 73 yards on 17 carries, while Gibbs had 65 yards on 11 touches on the ground.

For the Packers, Jordan Love threw for 273 yards, but he wasn’t able to find the end zone all night long. He did throw an interception, though, and one that cost his team six points.

Near the end of the first half, Kirby Joseph picked off Love, who was looking to dump the ball to running back Josh Jacobs. And Joseph took it all the way back to give his team a 17-3 lead at the time.

The Lions, who got the ball to start the second half, saw Gibbs reach the colored paint, and the 24-3 lead showed everyone what they might have been thinking already: This is the top team in the NFC.

Detroit got it done in numerous ways, but it was the Packers that looked better on the stat sheet as Jacobs had 95 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Jayden Reed had a game-high 113 receiving yards on five catches, including a 41-yarder.

The lone touchdown scored for the Packers came from Emanuel Wilson, who rushed in from two yards out with 3:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was too little too late for Green Bay as Detroit walked out of enemy territory with smiles and the best record in the NFC heading into Week 10.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.