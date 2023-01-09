Lions’ Jamaal Williams drops ‘Naruto’ reference during player introductions

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had one of the best player introductions of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday during the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams was the starting running back for the Lions and even though they were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, Detroit came out of the gate looking to prevent the Packers from making the postseason.

To start the game, Williams introduced himself.

“Swag kazekage, leader of the hidden village of the den,” he said in the introductions in an apparent reference to the famous Japanese manga series “Naruto.”

The veteran running back went viral in the days before the Packers game when he made sure a reporter knew how to pronounce “Pok?mon” correctly.

Williams finished the game with 16 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdowns gave him 16 on the season and one more than Barry Sanders for most in a single season by a Lions player.

His play helped Detroit beat Green Bay 20-16 and knock the Packers out of playoff contention.

The Lions narrowly missed the playoffs but won nine games for the first time since 2017. If it was not for a few close losses in the beginning of the season, the Lions would have been in the postseason too. The team has not won double-digit games since the 2014 season.