Lions’ Jamaal Williams fined over $18,000 for hip-swinging touchdown celebration

Jamaal Williams‘ hips don’t lie, and neither did the NFL when it said it was cracking down on touchdown celebrations.

After Williams’ first touchdown of the Detroit Lions‘ 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, the running back celebrated with a swivel of the hips.

The hip-swinging, though, cost him. The NFL fined him $18,566.

Williams was not penalized during the game for the celebration.

Williams scored twice on the night, and the Lions’ victory knocked the Packers out of playoff contention.

The game would have been a true do-or-die if the Seattle Seahawks had lost their game against the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. The Seahawks’ overtime win knocked the Lions out.

Despite that, though, the Lions still did Seattle a huge favor. Their win over Green Bay put the Seahawks in the playoffs.

The fine was Williams’ second of the season. In Week 3, he was also fined $13,261 for a celebration.

Detroit finished 9-8 on the season after starting 1-6.