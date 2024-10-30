Lions’ Jameson Williams confronted by police for carrying gun in car just 2 weeks before PED suspension

Roughly two weeks before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing policy, Jameson Williams almost went to jail.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver and his brother, who was driving, were pulled over. During the traffic stop, two weapons were found inside the car, one belonging to each brother.

Williams’ brother has a concealed pistol license (CPL), but Williams did not. Williams’ brother told officers that both guns belonged to him, but Williams admitted he owned the other gun.

The third-year player told an officer he played for the Lions several times, but an officer said that did not affect whether he’d be arrested.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams said he had the gun “for protection” since he lives in Detroit. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police cruiser after being told he’d be arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Eventually, after a sergeant made some calls to higher-ranking officials, Williams was let go. The sergeant’s phone background was a Lions logo, according to bodycam footage.

The sergeant told responding officers he was “so mad” at both of them, although Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that was said in a “jovial way.”

After a lieutenant told the sergeant the brothers could be let go, the sergeant told the lieutenant he is a “[expletive] hero” and thanked him. That is when Williams was removed from handcuffs and let go without further issue.

The police department is now investigating why Williams and his brother were let go.

RAVENS LAND PRO BOWL WIDE RECEIVER IN BIG TRADE AS PLAYOFF RACES HEAT UP: REPORT

“I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer,” McGinnis said. “And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed.”

“I want to know if the fact that this individual was a Detroit Lions player, did that play a factor in the decision making?” he added, saying police Chief James White is “p—ed off” about the ordeal.

In a statement, the Lions said Williams “made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th.

“We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know,” the statement added. “We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process.”

The Detroit Police Department released the following:

“This investigation continues to evolve, and new information has come to light that we are actively addressing. We take every investigation seriously, especially when new allegations and facts emerge, and we are committed to acting in a swift and transparent manner.

“Once new facts are confirmed, we make the necessary changes in our decision-making process.

“Let it be clear: no one in the city of Detroit is above the law. Anyone who commits a crime will be held accountable, regardless of their position or status.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is serving a two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. The Lions didn’t miss him too much over the weekend, putting up 52 points against the Tennessee Titans.

This is not Williams’ first suspension. He missed six games last season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.