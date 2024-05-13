Lions’ Jared Goff agrees to massive 4-year extension to remain franchise QB for years to come

Detroit Lions fans were chanting Jared Goff’s name during the 2024 NFL Draft, as they knew he was the next player who needs a contract extension this offseason.

Well, that extension was reportedly agreed upon Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Lions are signing Goff to a $212 million extension over the next four seasons, with $170 million of it guaranteed in a massive deal that keeps him as their franchise quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goff is now the highest-paid player in Lions history, a mark he earned after helping lead the squad to a historic season that ended with an NFC title game appearance.

Goff will be making $53 million per season on this new extension, which makes him the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, only behind Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow, who makes $55 million.

He also joins his top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and his right tackle, Penei Sewell, who both received long-term extensions this offseason. St. Brown got four years and $120.1 million, which is the second-most for an NFL receiver behind Philadelphia Eagles top option A.J. Brown, while Sewell got four years and $112 million.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN EXCITED TO WATCH BEARS’ EXPECTED NO. 1 PICK CALEB WILLIAMS IN NFL – EXCEPT AGAINST HIS LIONS

Detroit’s front office and head coach Dan Campbell have worked synonymously to get the right players in the building to keep trending in a positive direction, and Goff was one of those after they struck a deal with the Los Angeles Rams to send veteran Matthew Stafford out west in a quarterback swap that also includes L.A.’s first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as well as a 2021 third-round pick.

Goff’s tenure in Detroit began with a 3-10-1 record, which wasn’t the start to the new chapter he wanted. But the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft landed star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Detroit was much better that year with a 9-8 record.

After reloading with more pieces in the 2023 NFL Draft, including dynamic running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta, Goff had the best season of his Lions career with 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns to help his team to a 12-5 record.

The Lions won the NFC North, and they believe they have the right man leading their offense for years to come.

Goff, who will turn 30 years old in his ninth NFL season in 2024, has been the quarterback Lions fans hoped he would be when Stafford, their long-time leader under center, was traded away.

He has won 21 games over the last two seasons, which is the most in franchise history in any two-year span.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, with no other contract questions heading into training camp, Goff and the Lions can focus on defending their division title in what’s expected to be a tough NFC North next season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.