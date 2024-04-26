Lions’ Jared Goff ‘in the thick of’ planning his wedding with Sports Illustrated model: ‘We’re excited’

Jared Goff was one game away from playing for a Super Bowl ring, but he’ll still be getting some jewelry this summer.

In June 2022, the Detroit Lions quarterback proposed to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, who just returned from her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas.

“She had a great time on her bachelorette [party] with her friends, and we’re right in the thick of the wedding planning right now,” Goff told the New York Post Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goff admits it’s actually much more of Harper’s doing than his.

“It’s coming this summer. We’re excited,” he said. “She’s been doing a great job with it. I’ve been fairly uninvolved … but I’ll give my input when asked.

“But she’s done a really good job of getting everything ready for the wedding and the day-to-day. There’s tasks for her to handle kind of every day.”

Goff’s wedding planning duties are much less stressful.

“The food, the drinks, the music and all that is the fun stuff. I’ve definitely been a part of that,” he said.

Harper’s modeling career has skyrocketed just like Goff’s.

“It’s been fun to see her thrive in that now,” Goff said. “It was outside of her comfort zone when she initially applied for it and did the swim search and then was chosen. She was a rookie of the year.

“It’s been fun and really cool to see her become comfortable on that platform and grow her voice in that way. I know she’s got a lot of things that she wants to do and help people — and she’s very passionate about animals, so helping animals, and all that. All of this has been helpful for that larger mission.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goff’s Lions held a 24-7 halftime lead in the 2024 NFC championship, but the San Francisco 49ers outscored them 27-7 in the second half to win by three and advance to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.