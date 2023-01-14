Lions player rips FedEx for losing package of wife’s frozen breast milk: ‘What a joke’

Taylor Decker’s wife had her breast milk pumped and frozen so the couple could transport it in the offseason for their newborn baby.

However, the Detroit Lions offensive lineman says the company lost the package that he says carried a one-month supply.

“Shoutout @FedEx for losing a perishable 24 hour shipment of a month supply of milk for my newborn, and responding that there is nothing they can do, and will not reimburse me. What a joke,” Decker tweeted Thursday night.

FedEx customer service replied to Decker, asking the seven-year veteran to DM his name, tracking number, delivery address, email address and phone number. But Decker still wasn’t thrilled.

“Oh but now I get a response because it’s on social media,” he said.

Decker added he is “pissed” because the milk cannot be replaced, considering it’s his wife Kyndra’s breast milk.

The Ohio State alum said he is “never going back” to FedEx after a Twitter user said he should use the U.S. Postal Service.

The Deckers welcomed daughter Daisy in October.

Decker has not responded to a message asking for an update from Fox News.

The Lions went 9-8 this season, narrowly missing the playoffs.

They did, however, knock out the division rival Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season.

Fox News Digital has contacted FedEx for a response to Decker’s complaints.