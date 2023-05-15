Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs dismisses critics after team’s stunning selection: ‘I really don’t care’

The Detroit Lions stunned the NFL world in April when the team selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick of the draft and subsequently traded D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans and pundits wondered what the Lions were thinking taking a running back – arguably the second-best running back on the board – that high up in the draft. But the former Alabama standout isn’t listening to the critics as he prepares for his rookie year with the team.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, I really don’t care,” Gibbs said Saturday, via The Detroit News. “It feels great to be a part of something special. Going up, moving forward, it’ll be fun to watch.”

Gibbs is battling an ankle injury early on in camp, but he’s expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2023 season barring any unforeseen issues.

Gibbs will bring sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash to Detroit as well as a reliable pair of hands. He had 926 rushing yards and 444 yards through the air for the Crimson Tide last season with 10 total touchdowns.

In addition to the Swift trade, the Lions also lost Jamaal Williams in free agency to the New Orleans Saints. Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season.

Detroit’s depth at running back includes Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Mohamed Ibrahim, Jermar Jefferson and Greg Bell. The Lions will have to parse it down before 2023 kicks off.