Lions star Amon-Ra St Brown’s pregame outfit features clear message for Packers ahead of rivalry game

Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t have to say how he felt heading into the Detroit Lions’ rivalry game on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

His pregame fit said it all.

St. Brown, who has been very vocal about his dislike of the Packers, showed up to Lambeau Field on Sunday wearing a black hoodie with white lettering that read “GREENBAY SUCKS” across the front of it.

Simple yet very effective as St. Brown let not just the Packers but their entire fan base know exactly how he felt heading into a game that would determine the leader in the NFC North.

The Lions come into this week with a 6-1 record after demolishing the Tennessee Titans after a bye week, while the Packers are 6-2 after edging out the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last week.

St. Brown is already a big enemy for the Packers faithful after what happened last year at Lambeau Field.

The gifted receiver caught a touchdown as one of his five catches for 56 yards last September when he played in the building, and he decided to celebrate with the “Lambeau Leap,” an act Packers fans love from their team as they jump into the stands for congratulations.

But when an opposing player does it, it’s very much frowned upon. As St. Brown leaped into the stands, one fan poured beer down the back of his neck and into his jersey.

The Lions went on to win that game, and St. Brown was even spotted blowing a kiss at a Packers fan who was giving him the middle finger.

St. Brown said last week that he wouldn’t be recreating the Lambeau Leap he did last year if he were to score, and he didn’t do so when he caught the first touchdown of the game against Green Bay in rainy conditions.

Instead, St. Brown did a headstand that went viral on social media.

While St. Brown clearly likes his smack talk, he commended the Packers and its fan base for the atmosphere they create, especially in a divisional matchup.

“[The Packers] are a good team,” St. Brown said. “Any time you are playing at Lambeau, it’s always going to be an awesome environment. Division game. It’s going to be a great, great atmosphere. I am excited for it.”

