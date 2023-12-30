LIV Golf star Harold Varner III arrested in North Carolina for driving while impaired

LIV Golf pro Harold Varner III was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday night for allegedly driving while impaired, according to online jail records.

Varner, who announced in August 2022 that he would be leaving the PGA Tour for the rival Saudi-backed golf circuit, was arrested by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at around 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was charged with driving while impaired and his bond was set at $500.

According to Mecklenburg District Court records, Varner was administered a breath test, where he registered a .16 BAC.

Representatives for Varner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

VIKTOR HOVLAND BLASTS PGA TOUR LEADERSHIP AS LIV DEADLINE NEARS

Varner won his first LIV event earlier this year in Washington, D.C., taking home the $4 million prize.

When Varner announced his decision to join the rival circuit in 2022, he didn’t shy away from acknowledging the financial implications of his choice.

“The truth is, my life is changing. The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up. It’ll also help fund many of the programs I’m building with my Foundation. I’ll continue to forge pathways for kids interested in golf. This note is a receipt for that,” he wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Your opinion of me may have changed because of this announcement. No lie, that’ll be a tough thing to deal with. But I haven’t changed – I’m still me. I promise you that.”

Varner was later released after his arrest and is due back in court on Jan. 19.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.