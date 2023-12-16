LIV Golf will return to Trump National Doral in April, Trump says

LIV Golf is returning to Trump National Doral.

Former President Trump announced Friday that LIV will play a championship tournament at his course in Miami in 2024.

“TRUMP NATIONAL DORAL, in Miami, has just signed with LIV GOLF to host a Championship Tournament in April, 2024. The event they had at Doral in October was a major success!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

LIV has yet to announce the agreement.

LIV announced its 2024 schedule in November, which includes 14 events, both in the U.S. and overseas.

A Trump golf course was not listed as one of the host sites, but one of the two tournaments scheduled for April did not have a venue.

The 2024 LIV season kicks off in February at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico.

LIV played three tournaments at Trump courses in 2023, including Trump National Doral Golf Course, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.

LIV Golf received a big boost last week, when Jon Rahm defected from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed league.

Rahm touted LIV’s team format as one of the reasons he decided to make the move.

“It is not an easy decision because I’ve had a really successful career, and I’ve been very happy. But there’s a lot of things that LIV Golf has to offer that were very, very enticing, starting with team golf,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier. “Being part of a team is something that’s been really big for me throughout my career.

“I was part of the Spanish national team from the age of 14 till I graduated college. I was part of the Arizona State golf team. And you know, as a pro, you don’t have that chance very often. And if you are European or American, you barely have that chance, right?

“So, it’s something that is very, very fun to play for something more than just yourself. And simply the growth that LIV Golf has brought to the game of golf. Right? It’s something fresh, something new, something with a ton of potential and opportunity and something I’m really excited about.”

Rahm’s deal to join LIV was reportedly worth $300 million over three years, according to ESPN.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.