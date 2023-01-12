LIV Golfer Ian Poulter upset with lack of ‘happy birthday’ tweets from Ryder Cup Europe Twitter account

Ian Poulter, who played for the Ryder Cup Europe team in 2021, appeared to be upset with the lack of birthday shoutouts from the team’s Twitter account.

Poulter turned 47 on Tuesday, and his teammate Sergio Garcia turned 43 on Monday. Both golfers left the PGA Tour and opted to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which ruffled feathers in 2022.

Poulter responded to the Ryder Cup Europe Twitter account after a tweet of a video showing Francesco Molinari getting onto the green from the rough. The tweet read “incredible touch.”

“What’s really an ‘incredible touch’ is the Players that helped build the @RyderCupEurope Brand with other players as well,” Poulter wrote. “You can’t just bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. @TheSergioBarcia B’day Yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much.”

Poulter was razzed a bit on Twitter, even from teammate Lee Westwood, but took it in stride.

Padraig Harrington picked Poulter to be on the Ryder Cup Europe team in 2021 along with Garcia and Shane Lowry. Poulter was 1-2 in three matches and picked up one point. The U.S. won the Ryder Cup.

LIV Golfers are not exactly prohibited from Ryder Cup qualification. Luke Donald could invite European players who joined LIV as his captain picks unless eligibility strictly changes leading up to the tournament.

Poulter said in October he still hoped to play in the Ryder Cup again.

“We can still qualify for the team as far as I’m aware,” Poulter said, via the Guardian. “Unless we’ve been told we can’t qualify, then I’m still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team.”

Earlier this month, Jon Rahm called on golf organizations to make a uniform decision on the matter.

“There’s some people that are going to have to make some tough choices, right? A little bit of that is out of my reach. My guess is I hope the PGA of America and European Tour make a decision together. I don’t think it would be smart to have one team allowing LIV players and one not to,” he said, via CBS Sports.

“And besides that, even if they decide not to on that side, I think it’s going to give an opportunity for a lot of great young players to show up and have the chance in Europe, right? It’s just going to be an opportunity for all of them. We saw a younger U.S. team last Ryder Cup and they did what they did. So I’m hoping these younger guys who have grown up watching the Ryder Cup and seeing their idols do what they do, let’s say, it energizes the team a little bit in any manner and we show up there to win.”