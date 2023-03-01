LIV Golf’s David Feherty oddly claims Greg Norman was more recognizable than Michael Jordan in ’80s and ’90s

Former professional golfer turned LIV Golf broadcaster David Feherty called the controversial circuit’s season-opening event in Mayakoba this past weekend and made a surprising statement.

LIV’s CEO and legendary golfer Greg Norman stopped by the broadcast booth to talk with Feherty.

Shortly after Norman left, Feherty directed some high praise toward Norman, saying “he changed the game, that man did,” before adding that “back in the ’80s and ’90s, probably the most recognizable athlete on the planet.”

Michael Jordan was one of the athletes playing during the time period Feherty referenced.

Norman is certainly one of the most decorated golfers of his era and spent well over 300 weeks as the No. 1 ranked player in the world in the ’80s and ’90s.

Despite failing to win the Masters, U.S. Open or PGA Championship, Norman is credited with 20 PGA Tour victories, 14 European Tour victories and two Open Championship wins.

But Norman was not widely considered to be the best golfer of his time.

Tom Watson, Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus all accomplished a great deal in the same era, and it could be argued they were held in higher regard than Norman on the golf course.

But Norman did build his name recognition and brand via several strategic business deals.

Jordan, on the other hand, was considered one of the most famous athletes in the world during that time. Many believe Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, and he won six championships during his NBA career.

His fame transcended the U.S., largely due to basketball being an international sport. His ownership of the Charlotte Hornets franchise and his extremely popular Air Jordan sneakers have helped him maintain a high profile today.

In January, LIV announced it landed a television partner for its broadcasts for the 2023 season — the CW Networks.

“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights,” Norman said in a news release. “The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.”