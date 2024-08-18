Livvy Dunne, Alix Earle dress up as their professional athlete boyfriends at Fanatics Fest

Paul Skenes and Braxton Berrios weren’t able to make Fanatics Fest this week, but their fans got the next best thing.

The MLB rookie phenom is in the middle of his season while the NFL wide receiver is in training camp, so it was a bit tough for them to make the trip to New York.

However, two of their biggest fans dressed up in their uniforms from head-to-toe.

Those fans? Their own girlfriends.

Livvy Dunne has been dating Skenes since last year, as have Alix Earle and Berrios. Dunne and Skenes met while attending LSU, while Earle, a University of Miami alum, met Berrios, of the Dolphins, in South Florida.

Throughout Fanatics Fest NYC, athletes went “undercover,” although these two instances were pretty easy to figure out who was in costume (Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski dressed up as each other on Friday, and Jake Paul pulled out a Travis Kelce uniform, prepping his fellow Cleveland native).

On Saturday, Earle was spotted in an all-white Berrios uniform, helmet included, while Dunne rocked an all-white Skenes jersey, topping it off with his vintage mustache.

Dunne visited the MLB exhibit in uniform, where she swung a bat and threw a pitch, although it didn’t quite come close to Skenes’ 100-plus mph fastball.

After throwing a pitch, though, Dunne pulled out her gymnastics moves.

Funny enough, Dunne and Earle took on New York City together on Friday night, and both headed into the pop-up 40/40 Club at Fanatics Fest on Saturday. The two were also on the same panel featuring women in sports on Saturday morning.

The inaugural Fanatics Fest wrapped up on Sunday.

