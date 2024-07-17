Livvy Dunne praises boyfriend Paul Skenes’ pitching ahead of All-Star Game start: ‘It is incredible’

Before Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes took the MLB All-Star Game mound in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night, he strutted the red carpet with Livvy Dune, his LSU gymnast and social media star girlfriend.

Skenes, wearing a white suit and black tie, and Dunne, wearing a sparkling neutral-colored dress, were pulled aside to speak with MLB Network about the pitcher’s All-Star Game start and more.

During the interview, Dunne was asked what it’s like watching Skenes go to work when it’s his turn to pitch.

Her first thought? How in the world does he throw the ball so hard?

“My brain can’t even process how hard he throws,” Dunne said. “It is incredible, and it’s such a joy to watch. He’s a great baseball player but an even better person.”

Skenes was called up in May to make his MLB debut. Through 11 starts, he’s been one of the biggest storylines in baseball with a 1.90 ERA and nearly 100 strikeouts.

Because of his dominance, Skenes will be given the ball to start for the National League in his first All-Star Game.

He was able to meet some of the players he will be facing at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, in the clubhouse Monday.

“It’s been awesome,” Skenes said of his All-Star experience. “And yesterday, being in the clubhouse with all the guys and getting to talk to them, getting to meet everybody. These are the guys I’m playing against that I really don’t want to face the entire year, but it’s nice to have them all on the same team for the day.”

Dunne, who flew straight from her appearance at the ESPYS to the All-Star Game, was introduced to baseball as her relationship with Skenes took off. She’s developed an appreciation for the game because of him.

“I just started getting into baseball this year, especially Major League Baseball, and it has been so much fun to watch. To be in the environment of MLB has been such a pleasure,” she said.

“He’s shown me so much and taught me so much. It’s been great.”

While he’s checked off numerous milestones already this season, Skenes has been looking forward to getting his first All-Star Game under his belt. But everyone in the country wants to see how he’d fare against some of the game’s best, players he usually doesn’t face since he pitches most of his games against the National League.

As the starter, Skenes knows he’ll be facing Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, the league leader in batting average; Baltimore Orioles phenom Gunnar Henderson; and New York Yankees perennial All-Star Juan Soto as the first three batters.

Soto’s Yankees teammate, AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, will be hitting fourth, followed by Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez.

“Just going to try to get outs. Each guy, they don’t have many holes, but just going to try to attack them and pitch my game,” Skenes said when asked what his game plan was for his start.

