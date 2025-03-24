Logan and Jake Paul keep it real on why they continue to stay in front of cameras: ‘Gotta keep pumpin”

The last thing the Paul brothers need is another camera in their faces, so naturally, they pitched and are releasing a reality show about their lives.

“Paul American” debuts on HBO Max on Thursday in a documentary/reality show that features Logan’s WWE ventures while becoming a new dad, and Jake’s long-distance relationship (he just got engaged) while gearing up for a fight against Mike Tyson.

Being famous, especially as A-list as the Pauls, surely has its annoyances – one’s privacy is effectively gone.

However, as younger brother Jake put it, “when you’re b—s deep, you gotta keep pumpin’.”

The brothers spoke to Fox News Digital in a recent interview when Jake made that quip – Logan butted in, “that’s one way to look at it.”

However, the truthful answer is, they love it all.

“We’ve been doing this since we were seven and nine years old, like forever,” Logan added. “Before even any of this influencer YouTube stuff was even a thing. It’s what we were drawn to as children, and we got to turn it into a career. In other words, we f—ing love it, dude. It’s what we know, it’s what we love, we’ll be doing it forever.”

The brothers have been household names for years, and both have had their fair share of controversy. Jake had run-ins with the law and, by his own admission, substance abuse issues. Logan received criticism for posting a video of a man who had hanged himself in an area dubbed the “suicide forest.”

“There’s a lot of history here, a lot of complex history that people who are going to watch the show that aren’t fans of us need to be briefed on,” Logan added. “And so we attempted to condense, you know, 10 years of Logan and Jake Paul Internet history.”

On top of all of that, they are stars in the squared circle – Jake in boxing, and Logan in the WWE. Keep in mind, they both live in Puerto Rico with all the money in the world. They have no reason to put their bodies on the line like this.

However, Jake disagrees.

“It creates purpose in life, man. I think we’re both addicted to the game, we’re both in our 20s ready to go and keep on building. That’s the point of life. Even though we’ve been doing it for a long time, it feels like we just started.”

