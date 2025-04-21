Logan Paul says he’s ‘available’ amid questions about WWE future

LAS VEGAS – Logan Paul made clear he wants to be a WWE superstar and is “available” to compete against anyone WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque matches him with.

Paul defeated A.J. Styles in a match on Sunday night at WrestleMania 41. Paul moved to 3-1 in WrestleMania matches with victories in a tag-team match with The Miz and in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Amid questions about how active Paul is on the WWE roster, he made sure that he’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“I’m available. I’m available. I’m here. I signed up to be a WWE superstar,” Paul told reporters in the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. “When Triple H (Levesque) calls me, I answer the call. And whoever he wants to put against me goes from a professional wrestler to a victim.

WRESTLEMANIA 41 FEATURES JOHN CENA’S HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT, BECKY LYNCH RETURN AND MORE

“It’s been that way for the past year, and I’m in my fourth year of wrestling in WWE, as an outsider by the way. And I’m 3-1 — and the person I lost to was Seth Rollins, who is one of the best in the business. I put on five-star matches every single time, and whoever they want to put me against, I’ll rise to the challenge. Not only rise to the challenge, but I’ll become the challenge.”

Paul’s schedule is stacked outside of the ring. He’s one of the biggest social media stars, and if he’s not in the boxing ring or on reality TV, he’s in his brother Jake’s corner as he continues his own boxing career.

It’s unclear where Paul’s story goes from there.

Last year, Paul appeared at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring and SummerSlam premium live events. He also lost to LA Knight in a triple-threat match with Santos Escobar on a June episode of “Friday Night SmackDown.”