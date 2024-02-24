Logan Paul takes spear through Elimination Chamber pod, costs Randy Orton victory

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Logan Paul missed out on an Elimination Chamber victory in hopes of main-eventing WrestleMania 40 but he appeared to do enough to tick off some of his SmackDown colleagues Saturday.

Before Paul became the catalyst for Randy Orton’s loss in the match, he was the target of a brutal spear from Bobby Lashley.

The YouTube star-turned-WWE wrestler engaged Kevin Owens on the outside of the ring. Owens took his eyes off Paul to try to mix it up with Lashley. The “All Mighty” sent Owens crashing through the Plexiglass pod doors. Lashley then turned around and collided with Paul at full speed through the opposite pod.

Paul, however, lasted longer than Lashley and Owens in the chamber. Paul was one of the final three with Orton and Drew McIntyre. Orton ended Paul’s run with an RKO out of nowhere just as Paul signaled that he was going to use the brass knuckles he had hid in his pants to his advantage.

Just as it appeared that Orton was going to battle through a tweaked back, Paul levied a blow with the brass knuckles on Orton after being eliminated. McIntyre pinned Orton to secure the win.

McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Paul will likely have to face some consequences for his actions on the next episode of “Friday Night SmackDown.”

