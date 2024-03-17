Long Beach State claims NCAA Tournament berth with head coach who was fired 5 days prior

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Long Beach State’s journey to an NCAA Tournament bid truly puts the madness in March.

The 49ers won the Big West Conference championship game over UC Davis on Saturday, 74-70, to go dancing this March. However, it was an odd tournament berth considering head coach Dan Monson was fired just five days prior.

Long Beach State made the decision to move on from Monson, but opted for him to remain in place until the end of the season. The 49ers, at 18-14, went into the Big West Conference Tournament with a five-game losing streak, so the thought was they wouldn’t win it all to head into the NCAA Tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That thought backfired, and now Monson will take his 49ers into the tournament hoping to play the Cinderella role every lower seed wants to be this time of year (teams will be seeded on Sunday).

A statement was announced of Monson’s “mutual separation” with Long Beach State last week.

SOUTH CAROLINA’S KAMILLA CARDOSO SHOVES LSU’S FLAU’JAE JOHNSON SPARKING SKIRMISH IN WILD END TO SEC TITLE GAME

“I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the court, but it is time for a new voice for the program,” he said in the statement. “I wish nothing but the best for a special university and a tremendous group of student athletes. I am also personally excited for what lies ahead for the Monson family and myself.”

Monson has been in his post for the last 17 seasons with the 49ers, winning the most games of any head coach in university history with 275 victories. This will be his second NCAA Tournament appearance with the win, the last of which came during the 2011-12 season.

“On behalf of the entire Long Beach State community, I would like to thank Coach Monson for his 17 seasons of service to Beach Athletics and his many contributions to our men’s basketball program,” Executive Director of Athletics Bobby Smitheran said. “As the all-time leader in career victories, he has positively impacted countless student-athletes to strive athletically and academically, and he leaves our program in great shape to continue our pursuit for championships. We wish the best for Dan, Darci, and the rest of his family as his coaching journey continues.”

While Monson’s focus is still making a run with Long Beach State, he doesn’t believe he’ll be done coaching when this season eventually comes to a close.

“I don’t think this is my last,” he told ESPN. “I love coaching. I love teams. I need a new challenge. It’s life, it’s onto the next chapter.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, the NCAA Tournament may be awkward for Long Beach State considering the circumstances. But this last dance with Monson as the 49ers head coach might have some of that magical fairy dust teams are looking for in March.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.