Longtime NFL QB complies with Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine status request: ‘Twice vaccinated’

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did Thursday night exactly what Aaron Rodgers requested of media members, sharing his vaccine status with the New York Jets quarterback before launching into an interview.

The Amazon Prime Video NFL panel interviewed Rodgers as he sat on the bench and watched his team warm up before taking on the Cleveland Browns, and Fitzpatrick reintroduced himself.

“Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Fitzpatrick, class of 2005, how are you? Twice vaccinated,” Fitzpatrick said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers chuckled and smiled.

Rodgers made the vaccine remark on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. He said those criticizing him over the Jets’ decision to activate him from injured reserve should reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status to give a window into how they frame their questions.

FROM OUTKICK: LAMAR JACKSON IS DEFINITELY NOT BUYING INTO RAVENS HYPE, TOUTS TEAM’S RESOLVE AS UNDERDOGS

“It’s the same old thing. It’s the same people with the same comments,” Rodgers said. “I think what we should do, Pat, is, the same people who were criticizing me or coming up with these conspiracies about my injury or whatever, before they talk, let’s go back to 2021 and let’s make people say their vax status to start.

“That’ll frame all these comments in the right window. Before they say something, let’s have them say — and ESPN is probably going to shut us off here — let’s have them say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so, double vaxxed with Pfizer and triple boosted, and my opinion is this guy is a bad guy because he just wanted to practice and took money away.’

GIANTS’ TOMMY DEVITO SAYS HE LEARNED ‘I BELONG’ IN NFL

“Then, at least, then you’d know, and everybody would know at that point they have their puppet masters who are puppeteering them to say this certain thing about this guy. And they’re still upset about the fact that I believe in medical freedom. It’s the same tired narrative.”

Rodgers did sum up how his season has gone despite missing all but four plays due to a torn Achilles.

“It’s been one big giant learning experience. Tough. I’ve worked my a– off to get back. Been really blessed to be around some great people in the rehab process,” he said. “An incredible doctor. It’s been nice to be back around the team the last month or so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Obviously, it isn’t easy for so many of us. Proud of the guys for sticking together. We’ve dealt with our share of injuries on both sides of the ball. Mostly on offense. But that’s the way the season goes. The NFL is an incredible, incredible profession. It’s a tough business, and this year’s been a big learning experience for me and, I think, our entire team.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.