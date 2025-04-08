Longtime NHL goalie, broadcaster Greg Millen dead at 67

Longtime NHL goaltender Greg Millen, who has been a hockey broadcaster since ending his playing days on the ice, has died.

Millen was 67 years old.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Millen’s death on Monday, saying it was “sudden,” though a cause was not announced.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the sudden passing of Greg Millen today,” the NHL Alumni Association said in a statement. “… Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Greg’s family at this very difficult time.”

Sportsnet also released a statement on Millen, saying that “Greg left an indelible mark on the sport” as both a player and broadcaster.

“With his infectious passion for the game, sharp insights and quick wit, Greg was a trusted and familiar voice in the homes of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years.”

Millen spent 14 seasons in the NHL, playing for six different squads from 1978-92. He was a Pittsburgh Penguins goalie first before spending time with the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

Through his 604 games in net, Millen had a 2.71 goals-against average as well as 17 career shutouts, which includes leading the NHL in that category in 1989.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins goaltender and NHL broadcaster, Greg Millen,” the team wrote in a statement on social media.

The hockey world is in mourning together, as several in the broadcasting business reacted to Millen’s death.

“Just terrible news to see today,” former player and broadcaster Ray Ferraro wrote on X. “Way too young, condolences to Millsy’s family.”

Hockey writer Elliotte Friedman added, “Awful day for everyone who worked with Greg. Loved hockey and his role in it. The only thing he loved more was his growing family: wife, children and, now, grandchildren. Very, very sorry for their loss.”

Millen began his broadcasting career by covering the Ottawa Senators during the team’s inaugural season in 1992. He would go on to provide color commentary for CBC’s “Hockey Night in Canada,” as well as the NHL on Sportsnet.

Millen has covered three Olympic Games, two World Cups of Hockey, 12 Stanley Cup Finals and 12 NHL All-star games as a broadcaster, according to the NHLAA.

