Longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay encourages fans to boo Juan Soto during return to Bronx

Juan Soto only spent just one season in New York Yankees pinstripes. After helping the Yankees advance to the 2024 World Series, Soto switched New York City boroughs and signed a historic contract with the Mets.

The Mets open a three-game series with the Yankees on Friday night. The latest edition of the Subway Series will also mark Soto’s first time competing at Yankee Stadium since he hung up his pinstripes. Much of the chatter leading up to the series has centered around the reception Soto will receive from the Yankees faithful.

Longtime play-by-play announcer and radio host Michael Kay weighed in on the discussion. While Kay discouraged fans from engaging in vulgar chants, he encouraged them to boo the former Yankees slugger.

“I’m anticipating the reaction that Juan Soto is gonna get at Yankees stadium,” Kay said. “And I think the reaction, if I’m a Yankee fan, would be constant booing of Juan Soto. Now, nothing profane. It shouldn’t be that. You should be ashamed of yourself if you say anything like that.”

Kay doubled down on his anti-profanity stance and advised Yankees fans to be “a little more clever.”

“Don’t be classless with the bleep Juan Soto,” Kay added. “Be a little more clever than that. You can boo without using the f-word. There are gonna be kids in the crowd! But make him feel how hurt you feel. Nothing wrong with it. Don’t let anybody guilt you into that. I’ve heard people say, ‘show him that you’re better than that.’ No, you’re not better than that! You’re fans.”

While Soto acknowledged the possibility some fans could direct boos at him, it doesn’t appear the potential angst is dampening the slugger’s excitement about returning to Yankee Stadium.

Nevertheless, Kay suggested many Yankees fans felt a sense of betrayal when Soto bolted for the team’s crosstown rival.

“They feel betrayed, they feel like jilted lovers,” Kay noted. “If you feel like you’re betrayed, then boo him. Boo him every time he’s near the ball. Boo him every time there’s a fly ball. Boo him every time he comes up to the plate. Boo him!”

“I don’t mind,” Soto told The Athletic in reference to the possible jeers.

Prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, Soto admitted he was “expecting the worst” from the Yankees faithful when he did eventually visit the Bronx.

Soto finished his lone season with the Yankees with 41 home runs and a .288 batting average. The right fielder has hit eight homers in 43 games so far this season with the Mets.

