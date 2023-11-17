Looking back at Draymond Green’s on-court altercations with Warriors after latest suspension

Draymond Green was suspended five games for his role in a brawl between his Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night after the polarizing forward put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Green rushed in to grab Gobert, who was trying to break up a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels in the first two minutes of the game.

Both benches cleared, and referees dished out discipline, which included a flagrant-2 foul on Green that resulted in an immediate ejection.

After the league reviewed the incident, Green was suspended five games, beginning Nov. 16 for the Warriors’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s just the latest of Green’s on-court altercations that have led to heavy discipline from the league. Green is a four-time All-Star, a two-time member of the All-NBA team and the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, and he owns four championship rings.

But suspensions and fines have also been a part of his game.

Let’s take a look at Green’s altercations over the years, starting with an ejection that came just one game before his run-in with Gobert and the Timberwolves.

Nov. 11: Green and Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell get into it

Just days before the Warriors hosted the T-Wolves, Green and Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell got into a tussle. After a transition bucket by the Cavs, Mitchell and Green were running side by side down the court when Green shoved Mitchell in the back.

Mitchell quickly reacted when Green took an in-bound pass up the court and deliberately fouled him before they started yelling at each other. Green was assessed two technical fouls in the game, and the NBA launched an investigation. He had his altercation with Gobert just one game later.

April 18: Green stomps Sabonis

During the Warriors’ first-round playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings last spring, Green stepped on Damontas Sabonis’ chest, and it was ruled another deliberate act by Green, who was suspended a game. The Warriors won the series.

March 16: Green receives 16th tech

As per NBA rules, a player who accumulates 16 technical fouls during a season is issued a one-game suspension, and that’s what happened to Green against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Oct. 5, 2022: Green punches Poole at practice

Green made national headlines when video surfaced of him punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, who now plays for the Washington Wizards, at practice. Green publicly apologized, saying he would be taking time away from the team.

The Warriors fined Green for the altercation.

Nov. 12, 2018: Green’s spat with Durant

Green was issued a suspension for conduct detrimental to the Warriors after an argument with teammate Kevin Durant during and after a game against the Clippers.

The altercation erupted when Green grabbed a rebound against the Clippers. While Durant was calling for the ball near the end of regulation to try to win the game, Green dribbled up court and lost control of the ball. The Clippers won the game in overtime.

Green and Durant brought up the incident years after Durant left the team to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant said based on the way the Warriors handled the dispute, the two were never going to reconcile their differences.

June 10, 2016: Green hits James in groin during finals

Green’s most infamous suspension came during the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cavs, which some believe ignited the Cavs’ series comeback against a Warriors dynasty that was budding in California.

Green and LeBron James got into a scuffle on the court during Game 3, and they were separated. In the middle of that, Green appeared to swing his arm and hit James in his groin area.

But the big kicker was a Game 5 suspension for Green, who committed his fourth flagrant foul of the playoffs. The Cavaliers won Game 5 and used that momentum to win the next two.

May 22, 2016: Green kicks Adams in groin

Earlier in the playoffs, the Warriors were facing the Oklahoma City Thunder when Green kicked center Steven Adams in the groin area. He was issued a flagrant-1 foul, but after a review, it was upgraded to a flagrant-2, and he was fined $25,000.