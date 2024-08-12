Los Angeles kicks off journey to 2028 Olympics in style

The 2024 Paris Olympics came to an end on Sunday as athletes from the scores of nations that participated in the Summer Games took part in the closing ceremony.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Olympic flag to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach who, in turn, handed it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Bass was accompanied by gymnast Simone Biles, who was in a walking boot after injuring her calf earlier in the Olympics, as the two were onstage to hear H.E.R. perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of the crowd at Stade de France.

Then actor Tom Cruise rappelled down from the rafters of the stadium onto the grounds and received a big kiss from a woman there. He then received the Olympic flag and started his cinematic trek from Paris to Los Angeles on a motorcycle.

The TV feature showed Cruise racing through the streets of Paris onto the back of a cargo plane. He then somehow made it to the Hollywood sign, which was decked out in the Olympic rings. Pro mountain biker Kate Courtney went down the steps of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and gave the flag to former U.S. sprinter Michael Johnson.

Johnson ran the flag through Beverley Hills to Olympic skateboarding medalist Jagger Eaton, who kicked and pushed his way to Venice Beach where the Red Hot Chili Peppers were waiting.

The band kicked off an LA 28 concert that also featured Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

The Los Angeles Olympics will begin July 14, 2028. It will be the first Summer Olympics held in the United States since Atlanta in 1996. Los Angeles previously hosted the Games in 1984.

The United States looks to finish 2028 with the most gold medals after tying with China in 2024.

