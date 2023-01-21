Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks

Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were involved in an apparent courtside incident at Friday evening’s game in Los Angeles.

Sharpe, the co-host of Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” was sitting courtside at the game but was briefly escorted away by security officials after he allegedly yelled at the players and an incident ensued.

According to Memphis Commercial Appeal the, altercation happened after the final possession of the first half. Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room before he paused and turned toward Sharpe.

Teammate Steven Adams intervened as the two neared Sharpe.

Video of the incident appears to show others quickly got involved, including Morant’s father Tee Morant, and a crowd of people formed in the area.

Security officials separated the group and the players left for the locker room before returning for the third quarter.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the incident may have initially started with Brooks, a small forward who was covering the Lakers’ LeBron James when Sharpe joked that he was “too small” to guard him.

“He said, ‘F–‘ me and I said ‘F– you’ back,” Sharpe said to ESPN. “He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ Then Ja came out of nowhere.”

“They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about all that jockeying,” Sharpe added.

Sharpe and Tee Morant were both allowed to return to their seat for the third quarter.

The Grizzlies were up at halftime, 53-49.

Memphis has a 31-13 record while the struggling Lakers are 20-25.