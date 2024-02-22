Lou Holtz posts cryptic message as presidential election looms: ‘We need to coach America back to greatness!’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It seems like Lou Holtz made it known who he will be voting for in November.

While not yet official, it looks like former President Trump and President Biden will face off in this year’s election for the second time in a row.

Holtz has shown his support for Trump in the past, and it seems like he is still on the bandwagon.

“We need to coach America back to greatness!” Holtz posted on X on Wednesday.

Holtz, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2020, shortly after Biden defeated him in the election.

“It’s the highest honor or award you could possibly receive, and I receive it with mixed emotions. First of all, I’m humbled,” Holtz told Fox & Friends afterward. “There are many more people far worthy than me I can assure you. Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job.”

He continued: “I’m sad he’s not going to be with us for another four years because he has done so much for this country, and he really cares about it, so I stand here very proudly to accept this award from President Trump.”

At the time, Holtz also called Trump “one of the great presidents of my lifetime.”

A former national championship head football coach at Arkansas and Notre Dame, Holtz coached college football for 33 years. He was the head coach of the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons from 1986-1996, where he finished with a 110-30-2 record. In 1988, Notre Dame finished with a perfect 12-0 record and claimed the Fiesta Bowl — their last national championship.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

