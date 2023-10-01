Louisiana Tech’s Brevin Randle stomps on UTEP player during game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Brevin Randle was spotted stomping on the back of UTEP Miners offensive lineman Steven Hubbard’s neck after a run by quarterback Jake McNamara in a game Friday night.

Fans on social media took issue with the incident, and UTEP coach Dana Dimel suggested after the game the referees didn’t see what happened.

“The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it,” Dimel said, via the El Paso Times. “That’s part of the game. (The official) was a class act, I really appreciated that.”

Randle is in his senior season at Louisiana Tech. He has 46 total tackles and two sacks this season. It’s unclear whether he will be disciplined.

Louisiana Tech won the game 24-10 behind a Smoke Harris 67-yard punt return for a touchdown. Tyre Shelton opened the game with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The play was set up by an 85-yard catch and run by Cyrus Allen. Bulldogs quarterback Jack Turner was 9-of-20 with a touchdown pass.

Shelton finished the game with 104 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Louisiana Tech moved to 3-3 on the season. UTEP fell to 1-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.