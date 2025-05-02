LPGA star Lexi Thompson reflects on stepping away from full-time golf at young age

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost one full year ago, 11-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson, 29 years old at the time, announced that she was no longer going to be a full-time golfer.

At the time, Thompson cited her mental health as one of the factors that contributed to her decision.

“A lot of people don’t realize … what we go through as a professional athlete. I’ll be the last one to say ‘throw me a pity party.’ That’s the last thing I want. But we’re doing what we love. We’re trying the best every single day, and we’re not perfect. We’re human, words hurt and it’s hard to overcome sometimes,” she said at the time.

Now, almost 12 whole months out of that decision, it appears that Thompson has no regrets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s been very relaxing. A lot more time for myself, my family, friends, recently engaged, it’s nice to be able to have a life balance now. I’ve been a professional since I was 15 but in the golf world since I was seven. I’m excited to just be able to explore other things that life has to offer,” Thompson said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“I am comfortable with [my decision]. I still plan on playing here and there, but more sporadically and more on my time. I’m just trying to find my love for the game again. It’s something that’s been a part of my life since I was little. I‘ve always loved the competitive side of it and was always driven to be perfect at golf, but you can never be perfect at golf. So it’s an ongoing learning challenge. Sometimes that can be very difficult. But yeah, it’s been a good decision for me. Mentally, I’m more at peace, and that way when I do tee it up, it’s events I look forward to, and that I feel like my game is ready.”

PHIL MICKELSON RIPS ‘TRAITOR’ CHUCK SCHUMER OVER SAVE ACT CRITICISMS: ‘HE IS NOT REPRESENTING AMERICA’

Before Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang came along, there was Thompson – a young prodigy who took the golf world by qualifying for the Women’s U.S. Open at age 12. Thompson has one major to her name, a number golf experts probably predicted would be higher at this point.

With women’s sports gaining more and more popularity, perhaps some may have felt Thompson’s job was to grow the game.

However, self comes first, said Thompson.

“I think there’s always the outside pressures and expectations from the world and just people in the golfing industry. But I think what’s most important, you just have to focus on yourself and why I got involved in the game in the first place and my dreams and everything. So can’t really let anybody else’s expectations of you get in the way of that. So, of course there’s outside noise, but you just kind of have to ignore it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson is still active in the golf community, and she is helping grow the sport by giving everyday golfers a chance to win a 29-night cruise.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.