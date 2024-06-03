LPGA Tour star Charley Hull reveals fan’s flirtatious overture after smoking clip goes viral

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull explained on Sunday the reaction to the viral video of her smoking a cigarette while signing autographs for fans led to a pick-up attempt from a male fan.

Hull was thrust into the spotlight after a practice session before the U.S. Women’s Open last week. She finished the tournament tied for 19th, shooting 6-over par.

“It’s actually quite funny. All over a cigarette I suppose,” Hull told reporters, via Golf.com. “I was generally, like, walking to the range. I had my hands full, someone asked me for an autograph, and I’m not gonna say no because I like signing autographs for them. Just having a cigarette in my mouth, signed (the autograph), then it’s gone viral.

“It’s been crazy, like, the fans have been shouting my name this week. Someone said I’ve dropped something and handed their phone number in my hand, on a piece of paper in my hand. And I thought it was so funny.”

Hull said she never texted the fan but thought the interaction was hilarious.

“It’s been a bit of a wild week.”

Hull went on to explain that she smokes and never really drinks.

“I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped. And I wanted to stop vaping, and even though smoking is not better than vaping, it’s just you can vape indoors all the time. I thought if I smoke, I’m going to go outside and smoke a cigarette.”

Hull may not have won the first major of her career, but she quickly became a fan favorite and this tournament may have a lasting memory for everyone involved.

