LPGA Tour star Charley Hull wishes for Women’s Open Championship to return to Trump course

Charley Hull has gained a tremendous amount of popularity on the LPGA Tour over the last few months as pictures of her smoking on the golf course and while signing autographs have gone viral.

The British golfer, who has multiple second-place finishes in some of the majors that occur during the year, expressed interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Turnberry despite it being owned by former President Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Trump Organization bought the golf course in 2014, but outgoing Royal & Ancient (R&A) Chief Executive Martin Slumbers has made it clear that the tournament will not be played there again so long as the company owns it. The R&A’s decision came after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She agreed “100%” that the policy should be changed.

“I thought it was a great golf course, great fun,” she said while preparing for the Scottish Open, via The Telegraph. “I love being out there, and the views are brilliant.”

“Like honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame to not be on there,” she added.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER RIPS ‘SILLY’ PGA TOUR PLAYOFF FORMAT: ‘IT IS WHAT IT IS’

The incoming R&A head, Mark Darbon, has not said one way or the other how he feels about events returning to the South Ayrshire, Scotland, course. The course’s general manager, Nic Oldham, suggested the R&A consider returning to the course on the 50th anniversary of the so-called “Duel in the Sun” in 2027 – named after Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson’s battle in 1977.

The Women’s Open Championship was held at Turnberry in 2002 and 2015.

Australian Karrie Webb won the event in 2002, and South Korean Inbee Park won in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s Women’s Open Championship begins on Aug. 22 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.