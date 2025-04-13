LSU coach Brian Kelly makes bold prediction about Nico Iamaleava after QB leaves Tennessee

LSU head coach Brian Kelly weighed in on the saga of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

On Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced Iamaleava would not return next season.

Heupel said Iamaleava’s decision to skip practice during his name, image and likeness (NIL) contract negotiations with Tennessee led to the split.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This program has been around for a long time,” Heupel said. “There are a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players who came before that laid the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that is Tennessee football. It’s going to be around a long time after I’m gone and after they’re gone.”

Kelly predicted Iamaleava’s situation will become more common as NIL evolves.

“I think there are changes coming to NIL. I think this is the first version of correction,” Kelly said Saturday.

‘COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS A JOKE,’ NFL STAR DECLARES AMID SPORT’S LATEST NIL DRAMA

“I think we are going to see a lot of this. This was a new world. I think we are going to navigate the best we can, but I think there are going to be other situations that come. I think we are going to have to do the best we can. I think there (is) going to be better information that will allow people to look at comps for positions and say, ‘That makes sense’ and ’That doesn’t make sense.'”

NIL has had a historic effect on college sports, and, this month, several high-profile programs opted not to hold traditional spring games. Some of the schools’ decisions dealt with concerns it would open the door for more players to enter the transfer portal or be enticed by another programs’ NIL packages.

LSU was among those schools that did play a spring game this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iamaleava was making $2.4 million on an NIL contact. But when he signed it, it was reported to be worth an estimated $8 million. Iamaleava received the initial payment when he was still enrolled in high school. ESPN reported the total value of the deal could have reached nearly $10 million.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.