LSU fan takes 109 mph Tommy White home run to the head: ‘Beamed off my dome’

A big night for LSU third baseman Tommy White turned out to be a headache for more than just Nicholls State University Tuesday.

White, a junior in his second season with the Tigers, led LSU’s 9-0 win over Nicholls State at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, going 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs.

But White’s second home run of the evening managed to leave one LSU fan wishing he hadn’t hit it.

In the bottom of the 8th with LSU leading 6-0, White blasted one to the top of the bleachers in left field. The 109 mph liner didn’t exactly make it out of the park and instead hit a fan in the head as he attempted to catch it.

The man, Cory, has since gone viral on social media for his post-injury interview.

“I’ve been carrying this glove with me for years, and I was like ‘OK, now’s my time. I got one coming,’” he told reporter Pat Timlin. “Hole in the glove – what can I say? Beamed off my dome, and here we are. I’ve got a nice little goose egg.”

Cory took his hat off to reveal his battle wound, and when he was asked if it hurt, he responded, “It don’t feel good.”

Cory didn’t exactly get to keep the ball, but he said Tigers left fielder Josh Pearson gave him a practice ball after the game.

“I guess probably Friday I’ll go get Tommy White to sign it for me, and maybe kiss my boo-boo,” he said.

According to the school website, White is hitting .341 with 15 homers this year.

“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever coached, and one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen,” head coach Jay Johnson told the website. “I’m happy to see him continue to play his best baseball as we’re going down the stretch.”

