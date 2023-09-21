LSU football player recovering after emergency surgery to remove brain tumor

LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. underwent an emergency surgery Friday to remove what his family called a “large” brain tumor.

The family said the surgery was successful, and they’re awaiting biopsy results for the starting safety.

“We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities. This means the world to us at this difficult time,” the family said in a statement Wednesday.

“Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle. His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”

Brooks missed last week’s game against Mississippi State with what head coach Brian Kelly said was a “medical emergency.” Kelly said Brooks was dizzy several days before the game and had an MRI that revealed the tumor.

The senior previously suffered from vertigo, which later was revealed to be a symptom of the tumor.

He played in LSU’s first two games of the season, and Kelly said Brooks wants to play again this season.

He transferred to LSU after the 2021 season after spending three seasons at the University of Arkansas.

Brooks played in all of LSU’s 14 games last season. The Tigers lost the SEC title to Georgia but won the Citrus Bowl over Purdue. Brooks had a career-high 66 tackles in 2022.

LSU hosts Brooks’ former team, the Razorbacks, Saturday, and both teams enter at 2-1.