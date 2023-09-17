LSU freshman running back bulldozes defender to ground: ‘This guy is a monster’

No. 14 LSU was already up by four scores, but the Tigers wanted to inflict as much pain as possible.

Up 34-7 late in the third quarter against Mississippi State, freshman running back Kaleb Jackson looked like Brandon Jacobs in his prime.

Jacobs was one of the biggest running backs the game had ever seen, standing at a monstrous 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. Whenever Eli Manning handed him the ball, Jacobs was his own Big Blue wrecking crew.

When Jackson got a handoff Saturday, he flattened a defender like the former New York Giant would have.

Jackson took a handoff out of the shotgun, cut to avoid a pile, and stiff-armed one defender to the ground. That wasn’t even close to the most impressive move he made.

About eight yards later, defensive back Isaac Smith tried to lay him out just short of the goal line, but it was Jackson who won the battle by knockout.

Smith was flattened by the 225-pound rusher.

“You’re gonna see a lot of DBs in his career make business decisions,” said color commentator Jesse Palmer.

The hit prompted Palmer to call the 6-foot freshman a “monster.”

Jackson was the top-ranked running back in the state of Louisiana for the high school class of 2023 despite an injury his senior year.

He attended Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, less than 3 miles from Tiger Stadium.

His junior season, he averaged 14.7 yards per carry, according to the LSU roster site.