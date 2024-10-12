LSU player sues school for alleged negligence after brain cancer diagnosis

An LSU football player is suing the school for alleged negligence after undergoing surgery for brain cancer.

Greg Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer, the school announced last year.

Brooks underwent surgery in September 2023 after experiencing vertigo. Head coach Brian Kelly said Brooks had been dizzy several days before LSU’s game against Mississippi State, which he missed, and an MRI revealed the tumor.

He played in LSU’s first two games of the 2023 season after suiting up in all of LSU’s 14 games in 2022. The Tigers lost the SEC title to Georgia in 2022 but won the Citrus Bowl over Purdue. Brooks had a career-high 66 tackles in 2022.

Brooks argues the school did not handle the situation properly and alleged medical malpractice with the surgery.

The lawsuit, filed in August, alleges LSU staff told Brooks to play football despite feeling sick, and it threatened to take his starting spot away if he didn’t.

Brooks had several strokes during surgery caused by the surgeon, the suit alleges, and he says he hasn’t been able to walk since.

“Greg will likely need care for the rest of his life for the injuries he sustained as a result of his providers’ malpractice,” the lawsuit says. “Obviously, Greg will also never be able to play football again, and he will likely never be able to work and/or care for himself without the assistance of others.”

LSU set up a GoFundMe at the time, but the suit says the funds were never transferred.

Brooks’ lawsuit names Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where he had his surgery, as a defendant.

“Due to patient privacy laws and pending litigation, we can’t comment on specific individuals or situations,” the hospital said in a statement. “The neurosurgical team at Our Lady of the Lake is among the most experienced in Louisiana and they give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance.”

“While LSU cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Greg Brooks remains in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to work through the rehabilitation process,” the university said.

Brooks transferred to LSU after the 2021 season after spending three seasons at the University of Arkansas.